Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.23 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 485.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 123.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

