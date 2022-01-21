Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,089 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.