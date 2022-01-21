Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,351 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total transaction of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,668 shares of company stock valued at $20,695,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.69. Elastic has a 1 year low of $85.51 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

