TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $154.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

