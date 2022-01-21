TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

TC Energy stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

