TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.56.

PANW traded down $18.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $501.27. 25,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,530. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.