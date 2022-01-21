TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $133.33. 64,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $138.15. The company has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

