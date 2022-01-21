TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.71. 71,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

