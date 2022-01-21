Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) PT Set at GBX 935 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 935 ($12.76) price target on Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
BD15 opened at GBX 112 ($1.53) on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.62. The stock has a market cap of £515.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile
