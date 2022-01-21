Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) PT Set at GBX 935 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 935 ($12.76) price target on Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BD15 opened at GBX 112 ($1.53) on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.62. The stock has a market cap of £515.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

