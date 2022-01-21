Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taoping during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Taoping during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taoping during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAOP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.74. 96,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors.

