T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.35. 101,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,711. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $103.91 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

