Susquehanna Bancshares Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $55.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,311. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.