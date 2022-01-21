Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 38,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

