Superior Gold Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE:SGI opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$94.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.05 million during the quarter.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.