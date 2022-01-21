Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.54 and last traded at $43.63. 2,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 221,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.