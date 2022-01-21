Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang Sells 29,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SMCI traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 212,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.