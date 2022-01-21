Sunnova Energy International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.37). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $55.55.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

