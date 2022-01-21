Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. reduced its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International makes up about 2.3% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSE NOVA traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,573. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

