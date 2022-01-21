Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce sales of $64.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $241.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $247.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $340.95 million, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $383.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.