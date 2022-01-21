Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.
Shares of SU stock opened at C$35.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.63. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.07 and a one year high of C$36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.