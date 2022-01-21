Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$35.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.63. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.07 and a one year high of C$36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

