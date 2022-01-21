Sun Life Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.15. 19,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

