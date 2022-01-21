Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Sun Life Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,581. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

