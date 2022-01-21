Sun Life Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in 3M by 2.0% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 74,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in 3M by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 205,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 8.1% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $175.42. 50,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average of $185.09. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $167.24 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

