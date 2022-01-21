Sun Life Financial Inc. Acquires 786 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. 16,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

