Sun Life Financial Inc. Acquires 1,828 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.64. 196,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,098. The firm has a market cap of $222.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

