Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 17,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,907 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.