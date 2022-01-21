Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €86.43 ($98.22).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAX shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €83.50 ($94.89) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.55 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €67.05 ($76.19). 61,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 52-week high of €77.30 ($87.84).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

