Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Sterling Bancorp has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,675. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

