State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $105.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.82. 34,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

