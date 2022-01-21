State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,746.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 206,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,302 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 17.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 955,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $46.27 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.