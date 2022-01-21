Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth $410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

NYSE:SGU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $398.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 29.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.31%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.