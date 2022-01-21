Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Financial Contrast

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Star Equity and Getinge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Getinge 11.83% 16.12% 8.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and Getinge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Getinge 0 2 6 0 2.75

Getinge has a consensus price target of $41.32, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Getinge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getinge is more favorable than Star Equity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Getinge shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Getinge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.10 -$6.46 million $0.04 34.01 Getinge $3.25 billion 2.88 $353.05 million $1.42 25.97

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Getinge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Getinge beats Star Equity on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science. The company was founded by Olander Larsson in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.