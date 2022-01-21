Stafi Achieves Market Cap of $8.26 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002005 BTC on exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stafi has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00183049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00036636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.32 or 0.00382165 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.