SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $130,062.66 and approximately $29.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00095339 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,599.10 or 0.99816613 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00302718 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00394040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00149245 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001544 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001657 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

