SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 3.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 2.35% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $46,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 251,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 140,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $72.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

