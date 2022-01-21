SparkPoint Market Cap Tops $12.91 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006164 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,380,768,005 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

