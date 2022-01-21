South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SABK remained flat at $$15.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.80. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

