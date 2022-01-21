SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.90

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.90 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.35). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 26.20 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,406,994 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOLG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 44 ($0.60) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.76) target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get SolGold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £615.89 million and a P/E ratio of -24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.85.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.