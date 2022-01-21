Societe Generale Upgrades Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($112.50) to €97.00 ($110.23) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KNRRY opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.