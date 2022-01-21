SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.92

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 114848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

SDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $761.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.