Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.48

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.48 and last traded at $69.60, with a volume of 1510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Sleep Number by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,357,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.