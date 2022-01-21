Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $64,000 Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 94.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,993 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

