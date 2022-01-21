Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post sales of $15.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.17 million and the lowest is $13.89 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $13.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 33.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLP traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. 989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $865.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

