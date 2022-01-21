Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of SIMO traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,751. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,924 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

