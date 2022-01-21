Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.20. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 101 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

