Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.20. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 101 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.
Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.