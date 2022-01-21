Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

