Short Interest in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Declines By 21.7%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,900 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 612,800 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in World Acceptance by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

WRLD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.42. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.28. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

