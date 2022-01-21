Short Interest in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Increases By 16.7%

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

