Short Interest in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Increases By 16.7%

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Public Storage stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.10.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.
In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
