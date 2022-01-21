Short Interest in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Decreases By 25.1%

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Truist Financial cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.
NYSE:POST traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.04. 9,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Post by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after buying an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Post by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after buying an additional 82,725 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Post by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
