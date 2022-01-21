Short Interest in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Decreases By 25.1%

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Truist Financial cut their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

NYSE:POST traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.04. 9,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,451. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Post will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Post by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after buying an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Post by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after buying an additional 82,725 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Post by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,363 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

