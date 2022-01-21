Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Expands By 26.7%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. lowered Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

PBKOF stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

